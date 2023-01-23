Max Sup Pump powerful cordless air pump

If you are searching for a powerful electric SUP cordless air pump to allow you to easily and efficiently inflate your stand-up paddle boards, dinghies and similar. You may be interested in the new Max SUP Pump launched by Kickstarter this month offering enough power to inflate six SUP boards on a single charge and offering a dual stage high-pressure inflation from 0 to 20 psi. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $109 or £89 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Imagine you and your friends want to have some fun with your new-bought SUP during the summer. It is daunting to pump that big SUP manually. Or, you are lucky enough to be able to get an electric pump, but you can’t drive the car to the shore or there’s no power supply. In the past decade, FLEXTAIL engineers have explored more professional laboratories and have launched more than 10 varieties of outdoor air pumps.This time we bring the MAX SUP PUMP for SUP RIDER & KITE SURFER . The exclusive 3 smart modes(SUP/KITE/MAT) easily meet your different needs.Only need 6mins to Inflate your paddle board with the MAX SUP PUMP.”

SUP cordless air pump

“MAX SUP PUMP Lite weighs 1.2kg and the MAX SUP PUMP weighs 1.7kg with battery. With 9600mAh built-in battery, you can forget all the hassles from tangling cords.The hidden handle won’t take extra space and allows you to carry it more easily.With its streamlined look and bright orange color, it will be your coolest partner. MAX SUP PUMP will automatically shut off when it reaches the preset pressure, no need to worry about over-inflation. In addition, the Memory Function will automatically recall the previously set pressure for the next inflation.”

If the Max SUP Pump campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Max SUP Pump cordless air pump project view the promotional video below.

“6 nozzles is suitable to SUP brands including Board Red Paddle, IRocker, ISLE, Bluefin ROC, Nixy, Fanatic, Atoll, Bote Body Glove, Peak, Dynamo, Fanatic, Hero Hydro-Force, Advanced Element, Penguin, Thurso Blackfin, Focus Hawaii, Sea Lion, Newport Vessels SUP-YAK, SCOUT. Also, you can also use it on other inflatable products, such as swimming pools, tents, etc.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the cordless air pump, jump over to the official Max SUP Pump crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





