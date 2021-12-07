Matrix Awakens Experience launches on PS5 and Xbox X|S Dec 9th

Epic Games has created a new Matrix Awakens Experience to complement the imminent launch of the highly anticipated Matrix 4 movie Matrix Resurrections which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide and also available to view via HBO Max on December 22, 2021. The Matrix Awakens Experience has been created using the Unreal Engine 5 and is now available to pre-download for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games consoles. The experience will be revealed at the upcoming Game Awards taking place on December 9th 2021.

The Matrix Awakens Experience on Unreal Engine 5

“Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, offering a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’ that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.”

“Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this free, boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo. Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’ that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Want to see what’s possible when you combine the power of Unreal Engine 5 with the Xbox Series X/S? Step into the world of one of the most iconic action franchises ever made. Pre-download the experience’ now. “

Jump over to the official Matrix Awakens Experience website by following the link below to pre-download the experience ready for its unveiling on December 9 2021.

Source : UE5

