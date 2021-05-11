HeatQuake heated massage roller for athletes and everyday use

If you are searching for a massage roller you may be interested in the Heat Quake, a self-heating interchangeable sleeve roller massager recently launched via Kickstarter. It’s just a few days remaining on its campaign the project is nearing its required pledge goal to make the jump from concept to production. The massage roller offers a smooth surface for everyday use which can be switched out if you would prefer a more vigourous massage to tackle muscle tightness.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $105 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 70% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the HeatQuake campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the HeatQuake heated massage roller project play the promotional video below.

“We’ve spent more than one year designing Heat Quake. Sometimes, in the mass production stage, some minor change is necessary which normally known as Design for Manufacturing. Any changes made during this stage will only improve the product in terms of manufacturability, durability, and functionality. Again, we will ensure to keep all our backers/ contributors in the loop and provide regular updates on our progress.”

Source : Kickstarter

