Maserati MC20 GT2 unveiled

Maserati has released some photos of its new GT car, the Maserati MC20 GT2. The car will make its debut at the 24 Hours of Spa in June in Belgium.

The new GT2 car is based on the Maserati MC20 and it comes with the new Maserati Twin Combustion technology which is based on F1 engines.

Maserati is ready to reawaken the memories that saw it feature in the exciting GT championships, with a hungry new car designed to evoke the exploits of its forerunner, the glorious and victorious MC12.

The Trident’s history in motorsport is a story of successes spanning almost a century, of a unique and distinctive DNA, and of a passion being rekindled by the brand’s link with the potent legacy from the past and its drive towards the future, in which racing is an essential component.

Maserati GT2 is speed, elegance, style and innovation incarnate. A car designed to be a masterpiece of performance: extraordinary and breathtaking between the kerbs, created to celebrate Maserati’s return to the circuits. A new chapter begun in late 2022 with the announcement of its participation in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, complemented by its inclusion in the GT2 European Series, as part of the strategy developed to bring the Trident back on track.

You can find out more details about the new Maserati MC20 GT2 race car over at the Masersati website at the link below.

Source Maserati





