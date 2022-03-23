Maserati Grecale Folgore electric SUV unveiled

Earlier we got to see the new Maserati Grecal SUV and now the carmaker has also unveiled a fully electric version, the Maserati Grecale Folgore.

The Maserati Grecale Folgore is an electric version of Maserati’s new SUV, Maserati has not shared details about the car’s range as yet.

To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore, the 100% electric version with 400V technology.

The new SUV stands out in terms of spaciousness and comfort, boasting an impressive set of “best-in-class” features. It is best-in-class in terms of interior space, driveability, handling, acceleration (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds – on the Trofeo), top speed (285 km/h – again on the Trofeo), sound quality and extensive use of fine materials such as wood, carbon fibre and leather.

Its dimensions are a major factor: in the GT version, Grecale is 4,846 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,901 mm, a height of 1,670 mm, a width of 2,163 mm (including wing mirrors), with a rear wheel track of 1,948 mm (and even greater in the Trofeo).

Its dimensions are a major factor: in the GT version, Grecale is 4,846 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,901 mm, a height of 1,670 mm, a width of 2,163 mm (including wing mirrors), with a rear wheel track of 1,948 mm (and even greater in the Trofeo).

