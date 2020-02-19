Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones $320

Marshall has announced the availability to preorder its latest over-ear ANC headphones in the form of the Marshall Monitor II. The company’s first over-ear active noise-canceling headphones are priced at $320. The wireless headphones are equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 30 hours of wireless playtime with active noise cancelling and up to 45 hours without.

“Inspired by Marshall heritage, Monitor II A.N.C. headphones are authentic yet modern, delivering high performance sound like you’ve never heard before. Advanced active noise cancelling technology blocks out the noise, letting you focus on what matters most – the music. Made for journeys short or long – included is a USB-C charging cable, a detachable 3.5 mm cord and a canvas-carrying bag to stow it all away.”

Available to preorder from today the Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones will start shipping out to customers in retail stores worldwide on March 17th, 2020. Equipped with two 40mm dynamic drivers the Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones uses noise cancellation technology dynamically measures ambient sounds to “block out the stuff you don’t want to hear”. Buttons on the headphones provide quick access to play, pause and shuffle your music, while the ANC button allows you to toggle between active noise cancelling and monitoring modes. Finally the multi-function M-button lets you switch between three equaliser presets or alternatively, access your voice assistant on-the-go.

The Marshall Monitor II headphones also come with a companion smartphone application that is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Specifications :

FREQUENCY RESPONSE – 20 Hz – 20 kHz

DRIVER SENSITIVITY – 96 dB SPL (179 mV @ 1 kHz)

DRIVER TYPE – Dynamic

DRIVER IMPEDANCE – 32 Ω

DRIVERS – 40 mm

WEIGHT – 320 g – 11.29 oz

Source : Marshall

