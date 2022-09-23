Mark Rober beats 5 classic arcade games using engineering and science

If you have ever been to a games arcade lately you will already know how frustrating it is playing some of the games available, sometimes coming excruciatingly close to winning but then seeing your prize slip away. Engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober has taken this into his own hands and created five different mechanical devices which uses to win at a selection of arcade games.

Using his engineering and mechanical skills which also helped build the Mars Curiosity Rover for seven years, Rober shows you how his designs, most of which fit inside a backpack can help you get a winning edge. Even when one fails to create the winning results needed, Rober shows how his skills can be used to adapt a few items from the shop to beat one of the arcade games systems. Check out the full video below to learn how Mark Rober built five robots to beat the five most popular arcade games.

Beat 5 classic arcade games

