Manual Mini John Cooper Works to compete at Nürburgring

Mini has announced that a manual Mini John Cooper Works will compete at the 51st edition of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, the vehicle will feature a 6-speed maula transmission.

A completely new MINI John Cooper with a 6-speed manual transmission will complement Bulldog Racing’s line-up, competing with Start Number #126 in the VT2-FWD class at this year’s 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

In addition to that, the crowd favorite red MINI John Cooper Works #112 from last years’ 50th anniversary 24-hour race at the Nürburgring was continuously developed during the winter break in Nürburg and will again start in the SP3T class.

“On our path to becoming an all-electric brand, we are working very intensively on concepts for John Cooper Works models with an electrified drivetrain. We are delighted that two MINI John Cooper Works race cars from Bulldog Racing are flying the flag for us in this 24-hour race at the Nürburgring” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

You can find out more details about the manual Mini John Cooper over at the Mini website at the link below, it will be intyeresting to see how the car performs in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

Source Mini





