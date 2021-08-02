Mansory Ghost is a thoroughly revised Rolls-Royce Ghost V12

Mansory is well known for taking extremely expensive and rare cars and making them more exclusive. Whether or not they are more beautiful really depends on your taste. The latest car from Mansory is called the Ghost. It’s a conversion based on the Rolls-Royce Ghost V12, and it is a complete vehicle conversion.

It gets a full carbon fiber bonnet and lots of other additional visible carbon-fiber components on its exterior. The interior is done completely in white with Mandarin applications. The wheels are black high-gloss V.6 units. Mansory’s work also includes modifications to the engine, allowing it to produce 720 horsepower and 1020 Nm of torque.

The car can reach 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. The exterior changes are the most notable aspects of the Ghost. It gains an integrated lip on the front with side flaps finished in visible carbon fiber. In the rear of the car, Mansory installs a spoiler on the trunk lid and a matching roof spoiler. As with all Mansory builds, pricing is unannounced.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals