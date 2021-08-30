Manhart BMW M5 CS cranks out 777 horsepower

The BMW M5 CS was already the most powerful BMW M car the other maker ever produced. Despite having more power than any other car in the M range, Manhart knew that some people would want more, so it modified one of the rare sports cars.

The modifications added an extra 151 horsepower over stock. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 777 horsepower and 690 pound-foot of torque. The extra power and torque comes from a new ECU tune, air intake, and stainless steel exhaust system.

The car also gets a customized suspension system from KW, along with 21-inch wheels and new tires. The car is one-of-a-kind, and it’s unclear how much it costs.

