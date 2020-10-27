Mandalorian Wireless Xbox Controller and Xbox Pro charging stand now available to pre-order $170

Microsoft has this week announced that the new Mandalorian Wireless Xbox Controller and Xbox Pro Charging Stand set is now available to preorder directly from the Xbox online store, and will be shipping out during December 2020. Disney will soon be premiering the second season of the popular Mandalorian TV series on its Disney+ streaming service.

“Explore the far reaches of the galaxy with this matching set in a Mandalore armor design. Enjoy custom button mapping, magnetic charging, and twice the wireless range.”

“Armour-clad in a Mandalorian pattern reminiscent of beskar steel, this Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Pro Charging Stand are a triumph of ergonomic design. Enjoy textured grips, custom button mapping and up to twice the wireless range.* A magnetic contact system allows for one-handed play while you charge. Walk the Way of the Mandalore with technology forged together for a matchless fit.”

The Mandalorian Wireless Xbox Controller and charging pad will be officially launching on December 31st, 2020 and is now available to preorder priced at $169.99

Source : Major Nelson : Xbox Store

