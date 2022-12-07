WiCharge lightweight MagSafe folding wireless charger

WiCharge is a new lightweight folding wireless charger perfect for travel and offering MagSafe compatible charging thanks to 15W of fast charging power. The award-winning origami design can be used to not only charge your phone but also your smartwatch and earbuds if so desired. Thanks to the origami design the charger can be quickly collapsed flat for easy transportation.

Constructed from recycled polyethylene terephthalate the wireless charger a strong, durable and eco-friendly. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Gadgets and devices are a part of our life and it’s pretty easy to forget to charge them. When in a hurry, we know how frustrating it can get to charge all the devices quickly enough. This led us to think that there should be an easy way. And here we are with a slim, lightweight, and portable RPET 3-in-1 charger that lets you charge your phone, AirPods, and watch all at once. What’s more, you can carry it in your pocket or purse.”

MagSafe folding wireless charger

If the WiCharge crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2023. To learn more about the WiCharge folding wireless charger project observe the promotional video below.

“Choosing RPET helps create a circular economy by keeping the precious materials that have already been extracted from the earth in circulation. This product also supports UN Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.”

“WiCharge™ is the slimmest award winning RPET-based foldable 3-in-1 wireless charger. Wicharge™ is Qi compatible and Mag safe & with 15W for Phones + 2.5W for AirPods +2.5 W for watches. WiCharge™ is your key to gaining freedom from individual charging cords.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the folding wireless charger, jump over to the official WiCharge crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals