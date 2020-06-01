Learn more about the 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 in this months MagPi magazine

Last month the Raspberry Pi Foundation added a new addition to its range of mini PC systems in the form of the high-powered 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 priced at $75. With twice the memory as any previous Raspberry Pi, and 40 times the power of the original Pi mini PC. The Foundation has also now renamed the Raspbian operating system more appropriately as the “Raspberry Pi OS”.

Issue 94 of the official Raspberry Pi MagPi Magazine is now available to purchase and download for free as a PDF directly from the official website by following the link below

“Introducing Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB RAM. With twice the memory as any previous Raspberry Pi, and 40 times the power of the original board; the new 8GB model is a monster! Discover what you can do with the ultra-powerful Raspberry Pi 4 in this month’s edition of The MagPi magazine. Gareth Halfacree muses on what you can do with the ultra-powerful 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 in this month’s edition of The MagPi magazine. Plus! Eben Upton talks about the march to 64-bit computing with the all-new Raspberry Pi OS (replacing Raspbian).”

Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC specifications :

– Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

– 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (depending on model)

– 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

– Gigabit Ethernet

– 2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.

– Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backwards compatible with previous boards)

– 2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)

– 2-lane MIPI DSI display port

– 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

– 4-pole stereo audio and composite video port

– H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

– OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

– Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage

– 5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A*)

– 5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)

– Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)

– Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient

Source : RPiF

