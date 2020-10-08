Magnum folding sunglasses available from $45

N

New affordable folding sunglasses have launched by Indiegogo via InDemand, after successfully raising over €200,000 thanks to over 6,000 backers. offering you the 400 MM protection the sunglasses sport impact proof lenses and an eco-friendly design allowing you to save the earth while enjoying it in a new light, thanks to the frames of the Magnum folding sunglasses being constructed from from recycled ABS plastic as well as being recyclable themselves.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $45 or £35, offering a discount off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Magnum folding sunglasses Indiegogo campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2020. To learn more about the Magnum folding sunglasses project review the promotional video below.

“We created our frame with the contours of every face in mind so it fits both sexes as well as every shape and style. Our signature lenses and three-point total folding system has ensured our shades are easier than ever to carry and enjoy throughout the day.”

“Escape reality and see life the way it was meant to be seen with our Eco-Friendly Unisex Wayfarers. It’s our mission to disrupt this trend and ensure you’re able to get high quality sunglasses at a fair price instead of paying out a chunk of your salary for a basic, marked-up frame.”

Each pair of folding sunglasses comes complete with a carry case thanks to stretch goals being met offering a durable case finished with a soft velvety interior to protect your sunglasses and lenses when not in use. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Magnum folding sunglasses crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

