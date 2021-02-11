HUB minimalist magnetic organiser

ALPAKA has created a new minimalist magnetic organiser for your keys and everyday carries, providing an easy way for you to make sure you have the essentials with you as you leave your home. Specifically designed to keep all your essentials in one place the ALPAKA Hub is a magnetic modular ecosystem that allows you to stay effortlessly organized, say its creators. Simply attach your magnetic Mods to the low-profile HUB ModPanel and keep your keys and essentials organized. “No more unsightly keychain hooks, messy tabletops or missing keys. Out of sight, out of mind.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $16 or £12 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the HUB campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the HUB magnetic organiser project play the promotional video below.

“What’s the first thing you do when you get home? If you’re anything like us, you’ll drop your keys, sunglasses, wallet and other accessories right on the kitchen table or desk and things can get messy very quickly. We knew there had to be a better way. The HUB is a magnetic modular ecosystem that allows you to stay effortlessly organized at home or on the go – and helps you get out the door faster.”

“It’s a better way to carry your keys and other everyday items. The slim form factor of the HUB ModPanel holds everything together and takes up almost no space. Its sleek and modern design will look great in your apartment/house wall or your work desk. It’s the ideal solution to never losing your keys again!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the magnetic organiser, jump over to the official HUB crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals