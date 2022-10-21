MAVEN color coded magnetic camera filters

Photographers and videographers who use a range of different camera filters or would like to start adding extra creativity to their photographs and video footage, might be interested in a new range of magnetic camera filters created by MAVEN. Standard filters require careful positioning, threading and screwing into position which can be a tedious process when shooting.

MAVEN has redesigned the camera filter system using powerful magnets and a useful colour coding system enabling you to quickly see exactly which filters you have in place. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $149 or £134 (depending on current exchange rates).

“I (Michael) have been a photography instructor and Youtuber for 14 years. I LOVE photography, and felt frustrated using camera filters. Not only when I used them, but also that I didn’t have a recommendation I felt good about for my students. Im thrilled to finally have THE ultimate (Patent Pending) filter recommendation! I credit those early filter frustrations. They led to the development of what I believe is the worlds easiest to use filter system, the MAVEN MAGNETIC line!”

Magnetic camera filters

Assuming that the MAVEN funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the MAVEN magnetic camera filters

project view the promotional video below.

“I also wanted at least 16 layers of MRC, or Multi Resistant Coating which would help limit reflections, and include hydrophobic nano-coating to be water repellent, and fingerprint resistant. I want to share with you how much work goes into just 1 ring design. (Keep in mind that we are doing similar type of tests and redesigns for 5 different models in 12 different sizes for this Kickstarter. (If we include the cap and adapter, that is 84 different SKUs!)”

“I chose AGC Japanese Optical Glass because of their thinness and optical quality. It can be very thin in stock and reduces size, weight and expense to the manufacturing process. It is the perfect glass for Magnetic filters. I chose 6063 Grade Aluminum for the Magenetic mount because it is very lightweight and holds color brilliantly. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the magnetic camera filters

, jump over to the official MAVEN crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals