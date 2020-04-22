Mad Catz F.R.E.Q. gaming headsets introduced

Mad Catz has announced two new additions to its range of gaming headsets this week in the form of the F.R.E.Q.4 and F.R.E.Q.2 both of which will be available to purchase towards the end of Q1 2020. Unfortunately no pricing has been announced as yet but as soon as more information is made available by Mad Catz we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime check out the promotional video below to learn more about the F.R.E.Q.4 gaming headset and its features.

“The F.R.E.Q.4 is equipped with super-sized 50mm Neodymium drivers that produce remarkable audio fidelity. With the advanced virtual 7.1 surround-sound, users can hear directional movements in-game and its noise-canceling mic delivers crystal-clear audio without the background noise. The Chameleon RGB Lighting provides incredible effects on the earcups of the F.R.E.Q.4, ideal for tournament play!”

“The Mad Catz F.R.E.Q.2 has been engineered for the gamer. Individually tuned 40mm Neodymium Drivers unearth every audio detail, allowing you to pinpoint team-mates and enemy movements with ease. Unrivalled positional awareness and tournament grade chat quality provides the difference between winning and losing. You’ve never heard it so good.”

Source : Mad Catz

