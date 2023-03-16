macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 4 released to developers

Along with the new betas of iOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and iPadOS 16.4, Apple has also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 4.

The new macOS Ventura 13.3 beta software has been released t developers, Apple has also released macOS Ventura 13.3 public beta 4 to public beta testers as well.

The macOS Ventura 13.3 software update will bring some changes to Apple’s HomeKit architecture for its HomeKit devices, which is designed to make HomeKit easier to use. This update will also include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the mac

The software also includes a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, these include a pink heart, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, and many more.

We are expecting Apple to release the Release Candidate version of macOS 13.3 next week along with Release Candidate versions of iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4 and watchOS 9.4.

The new macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 4 is now available to download. You can find out more details about the new beta of macOS 13.3 over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, you can also find out more details about the thew new public beta of the software over at Apple’s public beta website.

