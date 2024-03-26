macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 lands on the Mac

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 for the Mac, the update comes after the recent release of the iOS 17.4.1 update for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.4.1 update for the iPad. As with the previous updates for the iPhone and iPad, this one is designed to fix a range of bugs on the Mac.

The bugs that are fixed in this software update for the Mac include an issue where external displays connected to USB hubs may not work, there was also an issue related to Copy protect Audio, and more, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update provides bug fixes for your Mac, including:

USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized

Copy protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for professional music apps may not open or pass validation

Apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 software update is now available to download, you can install the update on your Mac from the Settings menu. To install the update go to Settings > General > Software update on your Mac.

Apple is expected to release a new beta of macOS 14.5 sometime soon, this update is expected to bring a range of new features to the Mac, as soon as we get some details on when the new beta will be released to developers, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Peng Original



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals