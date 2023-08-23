macOS 14 Sonoma beta 6 released

Apple has released macOS 14 Sonoma beta 6 to developers, this update is slightly behind the iOS and iPadOS 17 betas as Apple also released the 7th beta of these this week. Apple has now switched iOS 17 beta and iPadOS 17 beta to a weekly update, at the moment the macOS Sonoma beta updates appear to be every two weeks.

The new macOS Sonoma 14 beta 6 software brings a range of new features to the Mac, Among them are slow-motion screensavers, which provide a visually captivating experience for users when their Mac is idle. The introduction of Desktop Widgets offers a more personalized and functional desktop environment, allowing users to access essential information and tools right from their desktops. Accompanying this is a new Widget Gallery, designed to provide a curated selection of widgets that users can easily add to their system.

Furthermore, a new Continuity feature for iPhone Widgets has been introduced, enhancing the integration between macOS and iOS devices. This feature aims to create a seamless user experience, allowing widgets and information to be shared and accessed across both platforms.

Apple’s anticipation for the macOS 14 Sonoma software update is building, with an expected release later this year. The update is likely to coincide with the launch of new Mac models, reflecting Apple’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. Industry insiders and technology enthusiasts are predicting this significant release to occur sometime in October or November, marking a pivotal moment in Apple’s ongoing evolution of its operating system.

Source Apple



