macOS 14 Sonoma beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released macOS 14 Sonoma beta 3 to developers, we are also expecting the software to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon. This new beta has been released to developers two weeks after the previous beta.

They also released iOS 17 beta 3 for the iPhone, watchOS 10 beta 3 for the Apple Watch and iPadOS 17 beta 3 for the iPad, all of these new software updates are now available for developers to test out.

The latest beta of macOS 14 Sonoma brings a range of new features to the Mac, including interactive Widgets for the Mac, enhanced video conferencing, updates for Apple’s Safari, a new range of screen savers, improved Gaming, and more.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma beta 3 is now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. The final version of macOS 14 Sonoma is expected later this year, it may not land at the same time as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 which are expected in September.

This new macOS software update may be released in either October or November along with some more new Macs, as soon as we get some details on exactly when the macOS 14 Sonoma software update will be released, we will let you know.

