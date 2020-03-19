Slimline Apple MacBook USB-C Hub

If you are considering purchasing one of the new MacBook Air laptops unveiled by Apple yesterday you may be interested in a slimline and convenient way to add extra connectivity to their Apple laptop, may be interested in the DGRule invisible USB-C hub specifically designed for the MacBook range. The unique USB-C hub supports 16, 15 and 13 inch MacBook Pro laptops, watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its unique design.

Earlybird pledges are available from $109 or roughly £83 offering a 26% saving off the recommended retail price of $149, worldwide delivery is expected to take place very soon for orders placed this week possibly even before the end of the month.

“Simultaneously connect your Thunderbolt 3, HDMI display, USB-C, Mini DP, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, micro SD, SD, and headphones. All while charging 100W at full speed thru DGRule Invisible Hub. Engineered for discretion, DGRule is an invisible hub for all your cords. This gives you dongle-free working space where cables can be seen uncluttered. The first hub designed specifically for the 16″ MacBook Pro. Compare to other multiple adapters in the market, it can serve multiple connections simultaneously without creating a mess, connecting to the back of your MacBook.”

“DGRule will not tip over. Snapping into both sides of your MacBook Pro (two Thunderbolt 3 and audio ports), it will stay in place as you need it to so that you can focus on getting your work done, not on keeping your devices plugged in. The sleek and slim design also fits your MacBook Pro avoiding the hassle of putting it inside your bag. The built-in cooling pad prevents DGRule from overheating, so you can use it for hours, days, or weeks on end. This will come in handy considering DGRule’s 100W power delivery.”

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals