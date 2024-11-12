M4 Mac Mini (Base) vs. Blender, Logic Pro, Llama: Stress Test!

The M4 Mac Mini base model has been put through a series of demanding stress tests to evaluate its performance in various creative and technical tasks. If you’re wondering whether this compact and affordable device can handle heavy workloads, the video below from Alex Gear & Tech shows us just how capable the base model Apple Mac Mini is with a range of applications.

3D Rendering with Blender

Blender, a popular 3D modeling and rendering software, is a crucial test for any computer’s performance. The M4 Mac Mini was challenged with rendering complex scenes while simultaneously running other applications. You’ll be pleased to know that render times improve significantly when other applications are closed, allowing the Mac Mini to dedicate its resources to the rendering process. However, even with multiple applications open, the Mac Mini impressively handles tasks smoothly, making it a viable option for 3D artists who need to multitask.

Renders complex scenes efficiently

Improved render times when focused on rendering tasks

Handles multitasking smoothly during rendering

Multitasking and Browser Performance

In today’s fast-paced work environment, multitasking and browser performance are essential for productivity. The M4 Mac Mini was tested with 40 active browser tabs open alongside other applications. While the Mac Mini managed to handle this workload, it’s important to note that when memory usage peaked, closing some applications became necessary to maintain optimal performance. This suggests that while the base model performs well, opting for memory upgrades could significantly enhance its multitasking capabilities.

Handles 40 active browser tabs alongside other applications

May require closing some apps when memory usage peaks

Memory upgrades can enhance multitasking performance

Gaming Performance

Although Macs are not typically associated with gaming, the gaming performance of the M4 Mac Mini is surprisingly robust. It successfully ran the popular title Resident Evil 4 natively with high settings, providing an enjoyable gaming experience. For strategy game enthusiasts, Civilization 6 performed well when run in a Windows virtual machine using Parallels. More demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 were playable using Crossover, albeit at lower frame rates. This indicates that while gaming is possible on the Mac Mini, some titles may require adjustments to settings for optimal performance.

Runs Resident Evil 4 natively with high settings

Civilization 6 performs well in a Windows VM via Parallels

Cyberpunk 2077 playable using Crossover, but at lower frame rates

AI and LLM Tasks

As artificial intelligence and large language models (LLMs) become increasingly important in today’s tech landscape, the M4 Mac Mini’s performance in these areas is of great interest. The device was tested with complex language models using Orma and Llama 3.2, and you’ll be impressed by its ability to handle these AI tasks efficiently. Considering its budget-friendly price point, the Mac Mini’s performance in this domain is particularly noteworthy.

Efficiently handles complex language models using Orma and Llama 3.2

Impressive AI task performance considering its affordable price

Video Production

For those involved in video production, the M4 Mac Mini demonstrates its capabilities by successfully exporting a 45-minute 4K video using Final Cut Pro with multiple layers and effects. While the performance may be slower compared to higher-end models, it remains an effective tool for less complex projects. This makes the Mac Mini a suitable choice for budding video editors or those working on smaller-scale productions.

Exports 45-minute 4K video with multiple layers and effects

Slower performance compared to higher-end models

Suitable for less complex projects and budding video editors

Audio Production with Logic Pro

For audio professionals, the M4 Mac Mini proves to be a capable machine when running Logic Pro. It effortlessly managed 40 tracks with effects and automation, providing a smooth audio production experience. You’ll appreciate the quick bounce times for complex tracks, which is crucial for efficient workflow in professional audio settings.

Manages 40 tracks with effects and automation without issues

Quick bounce times for complex tracks

Efficient audio production workflow

Photo Editing

When it comes to photo editing, the M4 Mac Mini demonstrates its efficiency in Lightroom. It exported 200 raw images swiftly, showcasing its ability to handle batch processing. However, it’s worth noting that the device struggled with larger batches of photos. This suggests that while the Mac Mini is capable of photo editing tasks, heavier workloads might benefit from additional resources or opting for a higher-end model.

Efficiently exports 200 raw images in Lightroom

Struggles with larger photo batches

Capable of photo editing, but heavier workloads may require additional resources

Overall Assessment

The base model M4 Mac Mini proves to be a capable machine across a wide range of creative and technical tasks. While memory upgrades may be beneficial for heavy multitasking or more demanding workloads, the device offers significant value for its price point. Whether you’re a 3D artist, video editor, audio producer, or photographer, the M4 Mac Mini has the potential to meet your needs, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious professionals seeking a compact and efficient workstation.

Source & Image Credit: Alex Gear & Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals