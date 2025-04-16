M3 iPad Air: One Month Later – Living Up to the Hype

The M3 iPad Air has positioned itself as a performance-driven tablet, offering incremental yet meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. Equipped with Apple’s M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage, it aims to strike a balance between power, functionality, and affordability. After a month of real-world use, the video from Mark Linsangan provides more insights into its performance, design, features, and overall value to determine whether it meets expectations.

Performance: A Noticeable Boost

At the heart of the M3 iPad Air lies Apple’s M3 chip, which features an 8-core CPU and a 9-core GPU. This combination delivers an 8–10% performance improvement over the M2 iPad Air, making it a capable device for a wide range of tasks. The inclusion of hardware-accelerated ray tracing is a notable addition, though its practical applications remain limited for most users outside of gaming or specialized workflows.

For gaming enthusiasts, the M3 iPad Air excels in handling graphically demanding titles such as *Genshin Impact* and *Withering Waves*. Gameplay is smooth, with responsive controls and minimal lag, even during intense sequences. Beyond gaming, the device proves its worth in productivity tasks, including video editing, multitasking, and running resource-intensive applications. The 8GB of RAM ensures seamless performance when switching between apps or working on complex projects.

However, it’s important to note that the M3 iPad Air falls short of the M4 iPad Pro in terms of raw power, trailing by approximately 20%. For users who require top-tier performance for professional workloads, this difference may be a deciding factor. Still, for most users, the M3 iPad Air offers more than enough power to handle everyday tasks and creative projects with ease.

Design and Display: Sticking to the Familiar

The design of the M3 iPad Air remains consistent with its predecessor, featuring a sleek aluminum chassis that is both lightweight and durable. While the build quality is excellent, the lack of any design refresh may leave some users underwhelmed. The FaceTime camera retains its traditional placement along the shorter edge, which can feel awkward during video calls in landscape mode. Additionally, the device continues to rely on Touch ID for biometric authentication, a system that, while reliable, feels outdated compared to the Face ID technology found in the iPad Pro lineup.

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is a highlight, offering vivid colors, sharp visuals, and excellent brightness levels. However, the 60Hz refresh rate is a noticeable drawback, particularly for users accustomed to the smoother experience of a 120Hz display. This limitation is most apparent during tasks like scrolling, gaming, or using the Apple Pencil for drawing. As Apple is expected to standardize 120Hz displays across its iPad lineup in the future, the M3 iPad Air may be one of the last mid-range models to feature a 60Hz panel.

Accessories and Features: Expanding Functionality

The M3 iPad Air supports a range of accessories that enhance its versatility. The Apple Pencil Pro is a standout, offering precision and responsiveness that make it an excellent tool for artists, designers, and note-takers. Whether sketching intricate designs or annotating documents, the Apple Pencil Pro improves the tablet’s functionality.

The updated Magic Keyboard is another valuable addition, featuring function keys and a larger trackpad for improved productivity. However, the keyboard’s plastic finish may feel less premium compared to aluminum alternatives, which could be a minor drawback for some users. For professionals, the iPad Air’s ability to connect to external displays with resolutions up to 4K and 6K is a significant advantage. This feature is particularly useful for tasks like video editing, coding, or graphic design, where additional screen real estate can boost efficiency.

The inclusion of a USB-C port further enhances the device’s versatility, allowing seamless integration with modern accessories and peripherals. Whether connecting external storage devices, monitors, or charging cables, the USB-C port ensures compatibility with a wide range of tools.

Battery Life: Adequate but Not Exceptional

Apple advertises a 10-hour battery life for the M3 iPad Air, but real-world usage suggests a slightly shorter duration. Under typical conditions—such as web browsing, streaming, and light gaming—the battery lasts approximately 6.5 to 7 hours. While this is sufficient for most users, those engaging in heavy multitasking or gaming sessions may find themselves needing to recharge more frequently.

The USB-C port ensures convenient and fast charging, even when the device is connected to external monitors or other peripherals. While the battery life is adequate for general use, it falls short of being a standout feature, particularly for users who prioritize long-lasting performance.

Value Proposition: Balancing Cost and Features

With a starting price of approximately $550, the M3 iPad Air offers a compelling mix of performance, features, and affordability. It competes directly with refurbished or older iPad Pro models, which may offer premium features like a 120Hz display but lack the processing power and efficiency of the M3 chip. For users seeking a modern, reliable tablet for gaming, productivity, or general use, the M3 iPad Air is a strong contender.

However, for those who prioritize premium features such as Face ID, a higher refresh rate display, or the absolute best performance, the iPad Pro remains the superior choice. On the other hand, the M3 iPad Air excels as a mid-range productivity device, offering robust performance, compatibility with a wide range of accessories, and a competitive price point. It strikes a balance that appeals to a broad audience, from casual users to professionals seeking a capable yet affordable tablet.

Source & Image Credit: Mark Linsangan



