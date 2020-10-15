ADATA IM2P3014 M.2 PCIe Gen3x2 M.2 Solid State Drive introduced

Hardware manufacturer ADATA has announced the launch of a new solid-state drive in the form of the ADATA IM2P3014 M.2 PCIe Gen3x2 M.2 SSD. Fitted with 3D TLC flash and high-quality chips, this industrial-grade SSD offers the performance needed to handle large data volumes, all the while being incredibly energy efficient.

“The IM2P3014 is a robust and compact industrial-grade SSD made for the era of IoT, edge computing, and 5G. This PCIe Gen3x2 SSD supports NVMe 1.3 for excellent transmission performance with read/write speed up to 1600/1300 MB per second while being energy efficient and effective at dissipating heat. These capabilities make the IM2P3014 perfectly suited for space-constrained IPCs and server boot-up applications. What is more, the SSD sports a 3,000 P/E cycle rating for excellent longevity and is designed to operate optimally in a wide range of temperatures (-40°C to 85°C) for incredible endurance, reliability, and stability.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ADATA, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ADATA : TPU

