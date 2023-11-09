Illuminate your calls wherever you are with the LumiCard phone light

The Lumicard is a new phone light that takes its power wirelessly from your phone. The compact size, similar to a credit card, enable it to easily fit into a wallet or pocket, making it an ultra-portable light source for any situation. Its unique feature of drawing power wirelessly from mobile devices eliminates the need for cables or external power sources, making Lumicard a trailblazer in the field of portable lighting solutions.

The Lumicard is not just about convenience; it’s about delivering exceptional quality. With a power output of 5W, it provides superior color accuracy, significantly enhancing the quality of your photos and videos. This high-quality lighting can transform your ordinary smartphone into a professional-grade camera, enabling you to capture stunning images and videos, even in low-light conditions. The Lumicard is your pocket-sized solution to achieving cinema-quality lighting, anytime, anywhere.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $46 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

LumiCard phone light

The Lumicard’s design incorporates a magnetic attachment feature, allowing it to easily attach to magnetic phone cases. This feature, combined with its support for wireless charging, offers a truly cable-free experience. You can simply attach the Lumicard to your phone and let it charge wirelessly, freeing you from the hassle of tangled cables and bulky chargers. This seamless integration of design and functionality makes the Lumicard a user-friendly lighting solution.

While the Lumicard is an excellent tool for enhancing your smartphone photography, its uses extend far beyond that. It can light up hard-to-see places, acting as a powerful utility light. Whether you’re looking for something under the bed, working on a project in a dimly lit area, or simply need a light in a power outage, the Lumicard is a versatile lighting solution that you can always have at your fingertips. Its versatility makes it a handy tool for a wide range of situations.

One of the most innovative features of the Lumicard is its ability to harness the power share feature of Android devices. This means that the Lumicard can draw energy directly from your Android device, turning it into a portable power source. This feature not only makes the Lumicard incredibly convenient to use but also reduces the need for additional charging equipment. This innovative use of power share technology sets the Lumicard apart from other portable lighting devices.

If the LumiCard campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the LumiCard phone light project look at the promotional video below.

The Lumicard uses USB-C for connectivity, ensuring swift and seamless data transfer. This makes it an ideal choice for on-the-move lighting solutions, allowing you to quickly and easily adjust the lighting settings to suit your needs. The Lumicard’s use of USB-C connectivity ensures that you can adjust your lighting settings swiftly and seamlessly, making it a reliable companion for your on-the-go lighting needs.

The Lumicard is designed to be compatible with a wide range of devices and cases. It works with the new iPhone 15 and for Android users without built-in MagSafe, a magnetic phone case or the included MagSafe sticker can be used for attachment. Peak Design and Moment Cases are recommended for optimal compatibility and style, ensuring that the Lumicard not only enhances your smartphone’s functionality but also its aesthetic appeal. The Lumicard’s broad compatibility ensures that it can be used with a wide range of devices, making it a convenient and stylish addition to your tech accessories.

The Lumicard is a revolutionary mobile lighting device that combines ultra-portability, high-quality lighting, wireless magnetic attachment, versatility, power share technology, USB-C connectivity, and broad compatibility. It is designed to simplify everyday lighting needs and enhance smartphone usage, making it a must-have accessory for anyone who values convenience, quality, and style. The Lumicard is more than just a lighting device; it’s a game-changer in mobile lighting solutions.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the phone light, jump over to the official LumiCard crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



