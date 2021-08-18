LUKIZZI Maze Ball fidget toy for focus, anxiety and stress relief

Jeffrey Bauer has created a unique fidget toy in the form of the LUKIZZI Maze Ball which he has launched via Kickstarter this week with the aim of helping you focus, lower stress and help reduce any anxiety you may experience during your day. The pocket -sized dexterity tool and fidget toy can aid those with ADHD, anxiety Autism and Dementia and has been proven to exercise your brain as it benefits go just beyond fund say its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates). If the LUKIZZI Maze Ball campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the LUKIZZI Maze Ball fidget toy project checkout the promotional video below.

“You drum your fingers on your desk. Spin your keys, click a pen, or flip a coin a hundred times…. We’ve all done it. Actually, fidgeting has been proven to increase cognitive ability, concentration and alertness during activities. Multiple studies have proven tools like the Lukizzi Maze Ball can actually aid those with ADHD, anxiety Autism & Dementia. This makes Lukizzi more than a toy. It’s a tool to exercise your brain. It has benefits that go beyond just FUN! “

“After handfuls of prototypes for the fidget toy, we’ve tweaked every last detail to arrive at the LUKIZZI Maze Balls you see today. Now it’s time to take it to the next level with manufacturing as we need to place a substantial minimum order for the first production runs which is why we’re offering LUKIZZI to the awesome Kickstarter community before anyone else.”

“LUKIZZI has been an idea that I have been wanting to bring to fruition since it was first conceived in early 2020. The product you’re seeing in this project is the result of innumerable hours of iterating and reiterating. We’re perfectionists, and we wanted to make sure we got this one right.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the fidget toy, jump over to the official LUKIZZI Maze Ball crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

