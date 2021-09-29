Lucid Air EV goes into production

Lucid has announced that its new Lucid Air EV has gone into production in Arizona and the first customer deliveries of the car will start next month.

The company already has reservations for more than 13 units of their new electric vehicle, the car will have a range of up to 520 miles on a single charge.

Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, kicked off its Production Preview Week, a series of events during which Lucid opened the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) and Lucid Powertrain Manufacturing (LPM-1) factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, to members of the media and investor communities, policymakers, and Lucid Air Dream Edition customers.

Customer-quality Lucid Air luxury electric sedans rolled off the assembly line today during the event at AMP-1, which included a factory commissioning ceremony with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. Governor Ducey joined other policymakers and invited guests in highlighting Lucid’s local job creation and economic development, increase in high-tech manufacturing footprint, and plans for future expansion in the state. In addition, customers, analysts, investors, and members of the media were given the opportunity to be some of the first to test drive the Lucid Air.

