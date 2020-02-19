Lotus Evija EV hypercar shown off on video

We previously saw a brief video of the new Lotus Evija EV hypercar and now we get to have a good look at this new EV.

Mat Watson from Carwow managed to get an exclusive look at the new Evija and we get to see it and many of its features in the video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Lotus Evija is an all electric hypercar with around 2,000 horsepower, the car will have a top speed of more that 200 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 time of less than 3 seconds.

The car will cost more than £2 million and around 130 units of this amazing electric car are being made, it looks amazing from the video.

Source & Image Credit: Carwow

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals