The Lord of the Rings Gollum game launches May 25th

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the new Lord of the Rings Gollum game Tilman Schanen Lead Writer at Daedalic Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the new game and its storyline. “In creating The Lord of the Rings: Gollum our motto has been to honor the way J. R. R. Tolkien looked at the richness of the world he had created, using his vision as a guidepost for our visual interpretation of his world.”

“Experience the untold story in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a story-driven action RPG where our twisted protagonist is on a quest to regain the only thing precious to him. Torn by his fractured psyche, players will have to manage both Sméagol and Gollum on a journey that will take him across famous locales, revealing more about his time as a slave below the Dark Tower and his stray with the Elves of Mirkwood, as he interacts with iconic characters from the series.”

“Following Gollum’s journey, we had the opportunity to explore parts of the world that we had never seen in such detail before. We started with everything we could find in the lore. Then we filled in the gaps with our own ideas and knowledge about the cultures and peoples who lived in these places.”

“Tolkien always wanted other artists to bring his writings to life and continue the creation of his great English myth. Of course, he didn’t have video games in mind back then. But his passion for meticulous detail, the history, languages, and names that he used to populate Middle-earth has always inspired our industry. Whether we realize it or not, all game creators owe a lot to Tolkien’s writings.”

“For example, for the mighty fortress of Barad-dûr, we wanted to emphasize the huge scale and the stark contrast to our small hero. We imagined that the fortress was constantly expanding and changing. The builders could not keep up with the speed and size of their ever-growing walls and towers. Everything around the perfectly shaped main tower became increasingly chaotic.”

