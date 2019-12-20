Logitech VR Stylus for SteamVR $750

Virtual reality uses patiently waiting for the Logitech VR Stylus for SteamVR headsets to be made available, will be pleased to know that it is now available to preorder priced at $750. The VR Ink Pilot Edition back at the end of May 2019 and was still in its development stage. The VR Stylus comes with its own customisation software allowing you to tailor your individual control preferences and custom pressure settings to enhance the virtual reality drawing experience even further.

The VR Stylus can be used in midair or with the optional VR Ink Drawing Mat which is anyone in size and offers a low friction surface texture designed for optimal tracking performance, required for 2D input. Thanks to its rechargeable battery users can enjoy up to 2.5 hours of use on a single charge depending on applications.

For more information and to preorder your VR Ink Pilot Edition jump over to the Logitech website by following the link below. Steam VR compatible and works with: Vive, Vive Pro, Varjo and Valve Index.

Controls and Functions :

– 2 analog force sensitive controls (stylus tip/index finger)

– Clickable 2D touch strip

– Dual-sided grip grab buttons

– Haptics

– Menu and system button

– Status LED

Tracking : SteamVR 2.0 sensors, compatible with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 Base Stations (2.0 recommended)

Source: Logitech

