Loewe We.Hear Bluetooth speaker range launched from £99

German television and audio manufacturer Loewe has this week introduced a new range of portable Bluetooth speakers in the form of the We.Hear speaker range available in a variety of different colors to suit your preference and lifestyle. The new Bluetooth speakers are available in 2 different sizes designed for on the go listening or in a larger size to be used around your home. Available colours include coral red, tropical aqua blue, muted storm grey and cool grey.

Loewe We.Hear Bluetooth speaker range

Loewe We.Hear speakers are certified with an IPX 6 rating and are both dust and splashproof. “Built for the great outdoors, making them the ideal companion for a camping trip, or late-night fireside hangout. In addition, the respective 14 and 17 hours of playback will keep the party going to the rhythm of the night” explains the Loewe press release.

Ultra HD LED streaming TV

Loewe has also introduced its new We.See Ultra HD LED streaming TV, for more information jump over to the official Loewe website by following the link below.

“Rich sound quality and 40 watts total power. Made for the moments that rock out loud. Because they happen spontaneously. Because they’re real with an outdoor speaker that kicks. We. HEAR 1: Super audio quality! It’s We. time! The whole nine yards with up to 15 hours of battery autonomy/run time. Here, now and everywhere! Outdoor or indoor: More playback time for more extraordinary moments, just as extraordinary as you. For moments that rock. Because they last so much longer than just a moment in time. It’s We. time!”

“As smart as your morning ritual. Made for your personal feel-good program. Playing what moves you. The technology: highly sophisticated. The handling: pleasantly intuitive. For a perfect balance between high tech and slowing down. For a fresh perspective on what makes us tick. Just for you.”

We.HEAR 1 Bluetooth speaker

– Battery type – 7,4 V / 2000 mAh

– Charging current – 5V / 2A

– Playback time – 12 -14h

– Charging time – 2 -3h

– Audio output power – 2 x 10W RMS, corresponds to 40W total music power

– Water protection – IPX6

– Bluetooth version – V5.0

– Bluetooth power / frequency range – Maximum power <10 mW at 2402 –2480 MHz

– Ambient temperature – 0°C –40°C

– Relative humidity – 20 –70%

– Device dimensions (W x H x D) – 90 x 220 x 83 mm

– Device weight – 0.74 kg

– £99

We.HEAR 2 Bluetooth speaker

– Part number – 60702×10

– Battery type – 7.4V / 4000mAh

– Charging current – 5V / 2A

– Playback time – 15 -17h

– Charging time – 4 – 5h

– Audio output power – 2 x 15 W RMS, corresponds to 60 W total music power

– Water protection – IPX6

– Bluetooth version – V5.0

– Bluetooth power / frequency range – Maximum power <10 mW at 2402 –2480 MHz

– Ambient temperature – 0°C –40°C

– Relative humidity – 20 –70%

– Device dimensions (W x H x D) – 118 x 290 x 112 mm

– Device weight – 2 kg

– £169

Source : Loewe

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals