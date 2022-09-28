Logitech launches new Designed for Mac keyboards and mice

Logitech has launched a new range of Designed for Mac keyboards and mice and there are a number of different models in the range.

This includes the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac Keyboard, the MX Master 3S for Mac Mouse, the Lift for Mac Mouse, the K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac.

“We know that Apple users value a consistent design aesthetic for their entire setup — work or home — and that they need mice and keyboards that work across their ecosystems,” said Delphine Donné, vice president and general manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech. “We’ve created a suite of stylish tools that elevates how you work by adding more functionality, customization and comfort. And because we know that one size doesn’t fit all, this collection was designed, developed and engineered to meet the diverse needs of Apple users.”

Logitech products, including “Designed for Mac” products, are designed to not only deliver exceptional user experiences but do so with an understanding of environmental and social impact. The plastic parts in MX for Mac and Lift for Mac products include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics.

Pricing for the K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac starts at $39.99, the Lift for Mac is $69.99, the MX Master 3S for Mac is $99.99 and the Mx Mechanical Mini for Mac is $149.99.

You can find out more details about the new Logitech Designed for Mac range over at the Logitech website at the link below.

Source Logitech



