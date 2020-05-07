Listen the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Engine with 8D Audio (Video)

Lamborghini has released a new video of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and you can listen to the cars amazing engine in 8D Audi, you will need to use your headphones to get the full effect.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ comes with 770 CV or 760 horsepower and it has a top speed of 350 km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 miles per hour) time of just 2.8 seconds.

Let yourself be captured by the 8D sounds of the indomitable naturally aspirated V12 engine with 770 horsepower of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Put your headphones on and watch the video to start your experience.

You can find out more information about the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

