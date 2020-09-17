Slimbook Essential Linux laptops unveiled from €499

Slimbook has launched a new clinic laptop powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors with prices starting from €499. The latest Slimbook Essential 14 ships with Intel Ice Lake processors, while the Slimbook Essential 15 sports Intel Come Lake-U processors.

The new Slimbook Essential 14 and Slimbook Essential 15 laptops are available with Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options and feature dual SODIMM slots for up to 32GB RAM together with a M.2 drive for PCIe NVMe SSD.

Translated from Slimbook: “A new computer that we hope will be a revolution in the history of our brand, and not because it is the best ultrabook with Linux, as some describe the ProX, but because it is the ultrabook for all budgets. During our more than 5 years of life as a brand, we have been known for putting ultrabooks on the market for the professional field, with high-end features at medium and high prices, but never with starting prices of € 499. With this new laptop, we expand the company’s business strategy, so that we are not only related to high-end products, but also to an affordable and high-quality mid-range.”

Source : Lilliputing : GamingOnLinux : Slimbook

