Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop from $1,795

If you are in the market for a Linux laptop you may be interested in the Kubuntu Focus M2 offering a second generation laptop created by Kubuntu Focus. The finely-tuned Focus virtually eliminates the need to configure the operating system on arrival offering users the familiar KDE desktop on top of the industry standard Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

“The Ultimate Turnkey Linux Laptop just got better. The Kubuntu Focus team announces the immediate availability of their second generation laptop. Customers experience power out of the box acclaimed by both experts and new users alike. Experience power out of the box with the Linux laptop acclaimed by experts and new users alike.”

“The Focus team provides unparalleled customer support with custom order built same-day, Guided Solutions, cross-shipping, and free live support. Our team takes care of the platform so customers can focus on work and play. With dozens of Guided Solutions, and unparalleled support, the shortest path to Linux success is the Focus.”

The M2 is available now and is smaller, lighter, and faster than the prior generation M1. The 8c/16t i7-10875H CPU is faster by 17% single-core and 58% multi-core and TensorFlow runs up to 25x faster than popular competitors say its creators. The Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop is priced from $1,795, equipped with 16GB of 3200MHz RAM, 250GB 3,500 MBps NVMe storage, the second generation RTX 2060, with free next-day shipping available.

Source : Liliputing : Kubuntu

