Lincoln expands Monochromatic Package availability to other models

Last fall Lincoln debuted a Monochromatic Package for the full-size Navigator SUV. The automaker has now announced that the Monochromatic Package is available for the Corsair, Nautilus, and Aviator. Lincoln says that the monochromatic color scheme is popular in fashion and home decor, and adding it to more of its SUVs gives buyers additional personalization options.

Colors the package is available on vary depending on the SUV model. The Monochromatic Package can be chosen with Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, Infinite Black, and Asher Gray. The package as a signature Lincoln grille and name badge in the monochromatic color along with 20-inch and 22-inch black wheel designs.

Depending on the vehicle, other components are offered in the package, including body-colored side mirrors, lower cladding, and wheel lip moldings. It’s unclear how much the Monochromatic Package adds to the MSRP.

