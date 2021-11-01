Ducky X SOU SOU limited edition mechanical keyboard range

If you are in the market for a new mechanical keyboard you may be interested in the Ducky X SOU SOU Collaboration Limited Edition “Number Element” keyboard range offering a full size and mini RGB keyboards featuring SOU SOU’s iconic number element design. Ducky X SOU SOU One 2 full size and One 2 Mini RGB mechanical keyboard support a range of Cherry MX switches ranging from tactile feedback MX Brown and MX Blue switches and linear feel MX Silver, MX Red, MX Black and MX Silent red switches.

Ducky X SOU・SOU limited edition mechanical keyboard

“Combining Kyoto tradition with modern innovation to experience Japanese culture, dye-sublimation uses heat to transfer dye onto durable PBT keycaps to apply images hat will never fade away after years of use! These keycaps are stain resistant. Ducky X SOU・SOU limited edition keyboard features a detachable USB Type-C cable, N-Key rollover, per-key RGB lighting, 2 form-factors of 60%, and 100% for users to choose. Users can experience more choices with multiple switch options!”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the mechanical keyboard, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. But expect the new keyboards to be made available from worldwide resellers in the coming weeks and months.

Source : DuckyChannel

