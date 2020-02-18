Limited edition Audi RS 4 Avant Bronze Edition costs £82,395

Audi are launching a limited edition version of their RS4 estate, the Audi RS 4 Avant Bronze Edition and just 25 cars will be built.

This sort of exclusivity comes with a high price tag, this new limited edition Audi RS4 will cost you £82,395, that is an extra £20,000 on top of the standard RS4 Avant.

Built for stealth with its Vesuvius Grey paint and black detailing, yet also shot through with a bold as brass streak evident in its stunning 20-inch bronze milled wheels, the new RS 4 Avant Bronze Edition is a car of contrasts. Limited to just 25 examples in the UK, this short-run addition to the RS 4 range is available to order now priced at £82,395 OTR, and features an exceptional standard specification that in some respects plays down the super Avant’s flared and muscle-bound stance, but in others renders it even more eyecatching.

The car is powered by a 2.9 litre TFSI engine that produces 450 PS and 600 NM of torque and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.1 seconds.

You can find out more details about the new Audi RS 4 Avant Bronze Edition over at Audi at the link below, deliveries will start in March.

Source Audi

