Sharkoon Light 2 200 customisable lightweight gaming mouse

Sharkoon has created a new lightweight gaming mouse to provide you with the ability for fastest mouse movements and the most “precise maneuvers”. Weighing just 62 g the Sharkoon Light 2 200 is the company’s lightest mouse to date and one of the lightest gaming mouse to be produced. Equipped with a 16,000 DPI unsporting five mouse feet made of pure PTFE to provide “extra sliding properties” says Sharkoon. The Light² 200 ultra-lightweight gaming mouse is now available is now available to purchase priced at €50.

Features of the Sharkoon Light 2 200 lightweight gaming mouse include :

– Lightness through Structure. Due to the honeycomb structure of the sides, underside and the top surface, the weight of the gaming mouse has been reduced to its most essential. With only 62 grams, the Light² 200 is as light as air under your fingertips and enables fluid movements without noticeable resistance or fatigue.

– Smooth Handling. The low weight of the Light² 200 does not stand in the way of perfect handling: With a size of 120 x 66 x 42 millimeters and a shape that inclines toward the right-hand side, the mouse fits perfectly in both small and large hands and supports a variety of grips. The honeycomb structure of the sides of the mouse also provides additional grip while gaming. Five mouse feet made of 100 percent PTFE for perfect sliding and an ultra-flexible, sheathed cable all support a smooth and immersive experience in the game without limitations impinged by hardware.

– Personalized Design. For maximum customization, the Light² 200 has a modular design. Elements of the mouse body can be changed according to personal wish. The magnetically attached top surface with its honeycomb structure can be quickly and simply removed and replaced with a closed 7-gram alternative. Also, the detachable top surface makes the mouse easy to clean at any time. For even more customization, the mouse comes with three extra interchangeable DPI buttons. The slim black button can be replaced with a blue button of the same size or, alternatively, a red button, which is slightly higher for enhanced access.

– Technology at eSport Level. The optical PixArt 3389 sensor of the Light² 200 provides a professional resolution of up to 16,000 DPI. This can be modified for any gaming genre via the wide-ranging gaming software. In addition, the most important actions can be instantly performed with the help of the six programmable buttons. For a long-life cycle of up to 20 million clicks, the left and right mouse buttons are equipped with high-quality Omron switches.

– Precision Counts. For atmospheric highlights and an even higher degree of personalization, the Light² 200 is furnished with RGB illumination on the scroll wheel and on the back end of the mouse. Using the software, this can be adjusted as desired with colors and effects.

Source: Sharkoon : TPU

