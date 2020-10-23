Genesis Krypton 550 lightweight gaming mouse weighs 70g

If you are in the market for an affordable lightweight, gaming mouse you may be interested in the new Genesis Krypton 550, equipped with a sensor that can be set between 200 to 8000 DPI. Fitted with Huano switches offering up to 20 million click durability, the mouse also features illumination inside and along the bottom edges.

“Users can select from 16 million colors as well as enjoy the PRISMO effect. Genesis Kryption 550 connects to the computer with a 1.8 m cable. It is enclosed in a textile braid to provide durability. The device should be available on the market in the second half of October. The Genesis Krypton will cost around 34,99€ / 36,99USD. The mouse comes in white or black versions.”

“The Genesis Krypton 550 is a gaming mouse with expanded functionality. Its software allows users to change the functions of each of its seven buttons, create macros and save them on in-built memory. Motion tracking is being handled by the PixArt PMW 3325 sensor. According to the manufacturer, it manages acceleration up to 20 G and tracks movements with speed of up to 100 inches per second.”

The Genesis Announces the Krypton 550 lightweight gaming mouse is now available to purchase priced at $37 or €35 and is available in both black and white finishes

