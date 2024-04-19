VIRGO MIPS lightweight cycling helmet : new protection for a new era

As a cyclist, your safety is of utmost importance, and the VIRGO Integral MIPS helmet by THE BEAM is here to transform your riding experience. Whether you’re navigating the bustling city streets or cruising on serene country roads, this lightweight cycling helmet is designed to provide you with the protection you need without compromising on performance or comfort.

Imagine pedaling with confidence, knowing that your head and face are shielded by a polycarbonate shell and an EPS protective layer, the cornerstones of superior safety. The VIRGO helmet is engineered to absorb impacts effectively, reducing the risk of injury in the event of an accident. What sets this helmet apart is its ability to provide this level of protection while maintaining a remarkably lightweight construction. You’ll be able to ride for hours without feeling weighed down or experiencing neck strain, allowing you to focus on the joy of cycling.

The VIRGO helmet takes safety a step further with its integral facial protection system. By seamlessly integrating the shell with the helmet liner, it offers solid shock absorption, safeguarding your chin and jaw from potential impacts. This feature is especially valuable for e-bike enthusiasts who may reach higher speeds and require extra protection. With the VIRGO helmet, you can tackle any terrain with peace of mind, knowing that your face is well-protected.

Visibility is key when cycling, and the VIRGO cycling helmet ensures that you have a clear line of sight at all times. The detachable swiveling visor is a game-changer, allowing you to adjust it according to various weather conditions. Whether you’re facing glaring sunlight or dealing with rain, the visor can be easily positioned to provide optimal visibility without obscuring your view. This feature enhances your safety by enabling you to see potential obstacles or hazards well in advance.

Lightweight construction with a polycarbonate shell and EPS protective layer for superior safety.

Engineered to absorb impacts effectively, reducing the risk of injury.

Integral facial protection system that offers solid shock absorption for the chin and jaw.

Detachable swiveling visor for adjustable visibility in various weather conditions.

Smart magnetic LED rear light that is removable, rechargeable via USB-C, and enhances visibility in low-light conditions.

Designed to meet the demands of modern cycling, suitable for both traditional bicycles and electric bikes.

30-day worry-free return policy.

24-month product warranty.

When the sun goes down, the VIRGO helmet continues to prioritize your safety with its smart magnetic LED rear light. This innovative addition is not only removable and rechargeable via USB-C but also significantly enhances your visibility to other road users in low-light conditions. Whether you’re commuting early in the morning or enjoying a late-night ride, the LED light ensures that you remain noticeable and visible, reducing the risk of accidents.

The VIRGO helmet is designed with versatility in mind, catering to the needs of all cyclists, regardless of their preferred two-wheeled vehicle. Whether you’re riding a traditional bicycle or an electric bike, this helmet meets the demands of modern cycling. With the increasing prevalence and speeds of e-bikes, it’s crucial to have a helmet that can provide adequate protection. The VIRGO helmet rises to the challenge, offering a universal solution that adapts to your riding style and vehicle choice.

Investing in a high-quality cycling helmet is a decision that should come with peace of mind, and THE BEAM understands this. That’s why they offer a 30-day worry-free return policy, allowing you to test the VIRGO helmet and ensure it meets your expectations. Additionally, the helmet comes with a 24-month product warranty, demonstrating THE BEAM’s confidence in the durability and reliability of their product. With this level of customer support, you can make your purchase with confidence, knowing that you’re investing in a helmet that will stand the test of time.

The VIRGO Lightweight Cycling Helmet is more than just a piece of safety equipment; it’s a symbol of innovation and performance. By combining advanced protection technologies with a lightweight design, integral facial protection, adjustable visibility features, and smart lighting, this helmet sets a new standard in cycling safety. It’s an essential companion for modern cyclists who demand the best in terms of protection, comfort, and style.

So, whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or a newcomer to the world of two-wheeled adventures, the VIRGO helmet is here to transform your ride. With its innovative features and uncompromising commitment to safety, you can embark on any journey with confidence and peace of mind. Don’t settle for an ordinary helmet – elevate your cycling experience with the VIRGO Integral MIPS helmet by THE BEAM and discover a new level of protection and performance on every ride.

