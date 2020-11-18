Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 lightweight gaming mouse

Computer peripheral manufacturer Mad Catz has announced the availability of its new lightweight gaming mouse in the form of the Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1. The new gaming mouse is equipped with the PixArt PMW3360 optical sensor combined with DAKOTA Mechanical Switches offering a new signal detection technology, enabling instant response made by any of two contact points.

“This technology precisely processes signal registration and accelerates the switch response time to within only 0.2 milliseconds – 60% faster than other mechanical switches” explains Mad Catz. The Mad Catz M.O.J.O. M1 light gaming mouse will be available to purchase towards the end of November 2020.

“The M.O.J.O. M1 is a remarkable gaming mouse designed for true gamers who crave for a mouse with lightweight, high performance, and distinctive design. At only 70 grams of weight, the M.O.J.O. M1 offers an unrivaled mousing experience and extraordinary comfort for gamers with different grip styles

The patented DAKOTA™ Mechanical Switch ensures not only instant response times but also durable 60-million clicks. The 12K DPI optical sensor perfects the gamer’s every command in the savage battlefield. A build-in RGB light portraits unique gaming styles when competing with other players.”

– Ultra lightweight 70g design

– The interwoven structure with ergonomic shape for different grip styles

– DAKOTA Switch – Rated for 60M clicks, 60% faster than traditional switches.

– 12K DPI optical sensor

– Driver-free design for plug-and-play

Source : Mad Catz :

