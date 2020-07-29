LG Velvet 4G smartphone launched in Europe

LG is launching a 4G version of their latest smartphone in Europe, the LG Velvet 4G and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

This device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

The rest of the specifications are similar to the 5G model and include a 4300 mAh battery and a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup with one 48 megapixel main camera, one 8 megapixel wide camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

The handset is launching in Germany and it will be available from this Friday the 31st of July, the device will retail for €500.

Source LG, GSM Arena

