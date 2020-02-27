LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone gets official, has optional dual display

LG has announced the launch of its new flagship Android smartphone, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch FullVision P-OLED display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.
The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and a microSD card slot.
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes with Android 10 and a 5,000 mAh battery and it has three rear cameras which include a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel wide angle camera and a ToF camera. On the front of the handset there is a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies.
The device is also available with an LG Dual display and this display is also 6.8 inches and has a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.
Here are the handsets key specifications:
- Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem
- Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)
- Memory:8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB ROM1 / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Camera:
– Rear: 64MP Standard2 (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚) / 13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚) / Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)
– Front: 10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Operating System: Android 10
- Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm
- Weight: 214g
- Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)
- Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Colors: Classy Blue, Classy White
- Other: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / Google Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / LG Pay / FM Radio
The new LG V60 ThinQ 5G will go on sale in Europe, Asia and North America in March, as yet there are no details on pricing.
