LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop unveiled

LG has launched a new gaming laptop, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q and this is the company’s first gaming laptop in their UltraGear range.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop comes with an 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake H processor and it features an NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card and more.

LG’s take-anywhere gaming rig features an 11th Gen Intel® Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory and an ultra-fast dual SSD setup. In addition to a 17-inch IPS panel with a 1 millisecond response* time and a 300Hz refresh rate, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop ensures immersive, fluid gameplay for even the most graphically demanding PC games thanks to the latest top-of-the-line hardware. Also, LG’s cooling system with vapor chamber keeps the laptop running cool, even when pushed to the limits.

Sharing DNA with LG’s lightweight gram laptops, the 17G90Q has a streamlined, highly-portable design. The new, slim laptop packs a large screen and an impressive 93Wh battery while maintaining a thickness of under 21.4 millimeters and a weight of less than 2.7 kilograms. The LG UltraGear gaming laptop features an aluminum casing that offers style and durability, while the winged UltraGear badge on its exterior clearly communicates the power and quality LG’s premium gaming brand is known for.

You can find out more details about the new LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals