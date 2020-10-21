LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV launches for $87,000

LG has announced that it is launching its rollable TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R in South Korea and it will retail for KRW 100 million, this is about $87,000 at the current exchange rate.

The new LG SIGNATURE OLED R features a display was first seen a couple of years ago and now the first model is going on sale.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R boasts a liquid smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver supreme picture quality. But beyond the advanced hardware, the new TV represents LG’s unrivalled ability to innovate and create new possibilities that directly contribute to consumer benefits. The R in the name not only signifies that the TV is rollable but that the TV is also revolutionary in the home entertainment space, redefining the relationship between a TV that can disappear from view at the touch of a button and the surrounding space.

You can find out more details about the new LG rollable TV over at LG’s website at the link below, it looks impressive from the photos.

