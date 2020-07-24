LG Q92 smartphone spotted at the Bluetooth SIG

It looks like LG has a new smartphone in the works, the LG Q92 and the handset recently appeared at the Bluetooth SIG.

As well as the Q92 there was also another device the LG Q62, the certifications listed three models, LG-Q0602, LM-Q920, and LM-K920.

The new LG Q92 is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB and 128GB of storage.

The handset will feature a display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 400 DPI, the exact size of the handsets display is not known as yet.

There are also no details on what cameras the device will come with, as soon as we get some more information on the new lG Q92 and Q62 smartphones we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

