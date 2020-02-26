LG Q51 Android smartphone gets official

LG has launched a new smartphone in South Korea, the LG Q51 and the handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch display that features a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 mobile processor and it also comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and it comes with Android 10 and a 4000 mAh battery.

The LG Q51 smartphones features a triple camera setup on the rear, this is made up of one 13 megapixel camera, one 5 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the handset there is a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The handset is launching in South Korea, as yet there are no details on pricing or an exact release date, you can find out more information at the link below.

Source LG

