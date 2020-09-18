LG Q31 smartphone launched

LG has added a new Android smartphone to its line up, the LG Q31 which is designed to be an entry level device.

The handset comes with a 5.7 inch display with a HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a Helio P22 mobile processor and it also comes with 3GB of RAM.

For storage there is 32GB built in plus a microSD card slot for additional storage and it comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a dial camera setup.

The dual cameras include a 13 megapixel main camera and a 5 megapixel secondary camera, the device also comes with a 3000 mAh battery. It will retail for KRW 209,000 which is about $180 at the current exchange rate.

Source LG, GSM Arena

